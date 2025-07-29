Drag Story Time Delights

JASON SETNYK

On July 15, families gathered for a colourful celebration of inclusion during Drag Story Time in Cornwall. Hosted by drag performers Dulce and Elle Faekwa, the free event featured storybook readings, songs, and refreshments – all centred around themes of 2SLGBTQ+ identities and families.

Elle Faekwa, who uses she/they pronouns, said the event allowed her to blend two passions: drag and early childhood education.

“My first [Drag Story Time] was back in 2020,” she explained. “I’m studying to be an early childhood educator and have been a full-time career nanny for five years, so it was a great way to join my passion with my love of educating children.”

Elle read My Shadow is Purple, a favourite for its inclusive message and accessibility. “It’s very child-friendly and uplifting for all kids regardless of gender,” she said.

The event was warmly received. “It’s so great to be met with so much love by the community in Cornwall,” Elle added. “It’s always fun to showcase my art in a welcoming environment.”