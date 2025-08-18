Dragon Boats Race Draws 23 Teams

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall Waterfest returned to the Cornwall Canal on Saturday, August 9, drawing 23 dragon boat teams and nearly 500 paddlers despite sweltering summer heat.

“Dragon boat racing is thrilling to watch and even more exhilarating to experience,” said Mikel Billard, Waterfest chair. “Waterfest continues to grow each year, attracting teams from across the region who bring fierce competition and unforgettable energy to the Cornwall Canal.”

Ten local teams raced alongside crews from Ottawa, Montreal, and Peterborough over the 200-metre course. Among them was Emard Bros. Lumber, competing for more than 15 years. “We prepared by attending the practice, so we got our strategy in place,” said team organizer Chris Emard. “We won our first race in about 54 seconds, so it’s a pretty good time – but I think we can do better.”

The event also raised funds for St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre to support its expanded rehabilitation space and purchase new equipment. Volunteers helped ensure the day ran smoothly from the first race to the last.