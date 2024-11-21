Drainage job to be outsourced

North Glengarry’s Drainage Superintendent, Dean McDonald, will be stepping down from his role effective January 1, 2025. The Township, like many other municipalities in Ontario, will be outsourcing the superintendent drainage services since the volume of municipal drain-related requests historically has been low and does not require a full-time staff member.

North Glengarry has retained Shade Group, based in Almonte, to provide the service, including fieldwork, on an as-needed basis.

As a North Glengarry Township staff position, the Drainage Superintendent salary and benefits totalled $56,704. However, benefitting from government grants for drainage services provided for agricultural lands, the Township could qualify for a grant up to 50% of the $30,000 cost for contracting the services of Shade Group.

Drain Superintendents manage constructed drains for municipalities, assisting property owners in resolving issues on their land. Natural drainage allows excess water to flow from fields to rivers or lakes, however this natural drainage sometimes is not sufficient, allowing water to infiltrate the property. The Drainage Superintendent, following the Ontario Drainage Act, guides landowners on choosing types of artificial drainage to remove the water from the property or assists in resolving issues with pre-existing drains. The types of drains put into use are culverts, gutters, catch basins or open drains that move the water into collector drains.