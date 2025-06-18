Drawing Lots, Reliving 1784 

June 18, 2025 at 19 h 00 min
Wes Libbey speaks during "History on the Porch." (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall Community Museum brought history to life on June 7 with the launch of “History on the Porch,” a new outdoor series in Lamoureux Park. The debut event commemorated the arrival of the United Empire Loyalists in 1784, with historical reenactments and a participatory land lot draw reflecting the settlers’ first steps in the region.

Attendees gathered on the museum’s porch to hear tales of hardship, displacement, and survival as portrayed by living history performers. “The SD&G Historical Society board is taking its mission to the next level by transforming our porch into a stage in Lamoureux Park,” said Wes Libbey, President of the Historical Society. “We’re eager to share our fantastic museum with the community, promoting a greater connection between the public and our local heritage.”

Painter and artist Pierre Giroux stepped into character for the occasion. “My name is Warner Casselman, and I have just drawn Lot 9 in Concession 2 of Township number 2,” he said, recounting the life of a Loyalist soldier and pioneer to attendees. 

