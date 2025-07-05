Dream Maker Celebrates 35 Years: Young Performers Take Center Stage

JASON SETNYK

Dream Maker Productions is celebrating 35 years of creativity this summer with its annual Summer Arts Camp in Cornwall. The program blends acting, music, dance, and art, offering kids a fun, imaginative space to shine.

“We welcomed some of the most creative and colourful kids,” said Lisa Runions, an instructor with Dream Maker. “We let their imagination take center stage as acting, art, music, and dance come together in a non-stop fun and artistic adventure!”

Dream Maker has a strong track record-more than 50 of its past campers have gone on to appear in movies, TV shows, and professional stage productions. This summer, several young participants auditioned for major network films, with some already receiving callbacks.

Runions said the camp’s impact goes beyond performance skills. “From silly improv games to exciting stage and film scripts, kids shine like stars as they build acting skills for both stage and screen. These lessons help kids become confident communicators in school and in life!”

One of the standout features of the program is its art component. Campers explore creativity in new ways-including a one-of-a-kind Food Art session, where they design treats that are “too beautiful to eat-but too delicious not to!”

Dance remains another camp highlight. “The kids really love our innovative dance program with Hailey Smith,” said instructor Durham Hipson-Lemoyre. “It’s amazing to watch everyone moving to the rhythm of these fun songs.”

Each week wraps up with a live showcase, where every camper plays a lead role in a performance for family and friends.

For more information, contact:

reelthingfilms@gmail.com.