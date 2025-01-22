“Dreams Come True” for Maxville Manor

“Dreams Come True” for Maxville Manor
The Glengarry community once again came together to support the redevelopment of the Maxville Manor.

The idea of a curling bonspiel to raise funds for the Manor came to Karen Campbell in a dream, who with the help of Ann Kennedy and Ruth MacQueen put together the event in quick fashion. In total, 18 teams participated; each team playing two six-end games. The day of curling included lunch and a dinner; both meals organized by Ann Kennedy with the help of volunteers.

The event raised $14,000, including $3,000 from Scotiabank. Organizers were hoping to raise $10,000 in support of the Together redevelopment initiative towards the long-term care facility’s $11 million fundraising goal.

Proceeds from raffles were also donated. A beautiful quilt by Nellie McKay was won by Patty Nowry. There was a Milwaukee Drill donated by Jim Ramsbottom won by Valerie Martin. Ottawa Senators hockey tickets, donated by the MacDonnell Group Scotia McLeod, were won by Noel Lalonde. Even more prizes were generously donated by a long list of individuals and local businesses who championed the event.

The community continues to make great contributions. Through events, initiatives and donations, over $8.8 million has been raised.

