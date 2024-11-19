Dress Purple Day Supports Child Welfare

Dress Purple Day Supports Child Welfare
The management team at CAS-SDG showed off their purple shirts for Dress Purple Day. (Photo : Photo: Submitted)

Cornwall and SDG joined communities across Ontario in celebrating Dress Purple Day, a campaign dedicated to raising awareness aboutcommunity supports and services accessible through child welfare agencies. The campaign, which took place on October 24, promotes early intervention and prevention services for children, youth, and families facing challenges, emphasizing collaboration among local organizations to support well-being and family unity.

Kimberly Gill, Privacy and Community Manager with the Children’s Aid Society, highlighted the campaign’s core message: “The campaign also reminds children and youth that they have rights to safety and well-being in all spaces, including at home, at school, and in their community.”

The community was encouraged to participate by wearing purple and sharing photos on social media. Community organizations, schools,grocery stores, and businesses participated. Also, this year’s Dress Purple Day Colouring Contest winners were Sage (age 6) from Williamstown Public School, Sawyer (age 7) from Bishop MacDonell, Isabella (age 8) from Sacred Heart, and Thomas James (age 10) from Eamers Corners.

