Driver charged in fatal collision

A driver has now been charged in connection with a collision last summer which resulted in the death of a 14-year-old cyclist.
Karen Brennan, 46, of Ingleside has been charged with careless driving causing death under the Highway Traffic Act.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on March 18.
On the afternoon of Friday, August 30, Charlotte Light was riding eastbound on the paved, westbound shoulder of County Road 2, in South Stormont Township, west of Long Sault, when she was struck by a westbound car.
Officers with the SD&G OPP, the South Stormont Fire Department and Cornwall SDG Paramedics responded to the collision. Life saving measures were attempted but the young woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The investigation by SD&G OPP, with assistance from OPP Collision Reconstructionists and Technical Collision Investigators has now been completed.