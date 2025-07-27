Drugs, stolen property seized

An Alexandria man is facing charges after the seizure of suspected cocaine and stolen property in Alexandria.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police East Region Community Street Crime Unit recently began an investigation into drug trafficking in the area.

July 22, members of the Community Street Crime Unit, assisted by the OPP Canine Unit and officers with the SD&G Detachment, executed a search warrant at a residence on Elgin Street. One person was arrested at the scene.

Officers seized more than 20 grams of suspected cocaine and items typically associated with drug trafficking. They also recovered an e-bike, worth several thousand dollars, which had been reported stolen in Cornwall.

Patrick Kealty, 62, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria September 3.