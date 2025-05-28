Duncan Named Question Period Coordinator

JASON SETNYK

SDG MP Eric Duncan has been reappointed to Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative leadership team as Question Period Coordinator.

The role places Duncan at the heart of the party’s daily efforts in the House of Commons, where he will coordinate the Conservative caucus’s strategy during Question Period.

“I’m proud to help lead our efforts in holding the Carney government accountable and delivering common-sense solutions for Canadians,” Duncan said in a social media post.

Duncan previously served in the same role under former leaders Erin O’Toole and Candice Bergen. He also served as the Party-Caucus Liaison, acting as a key link between MPs, party staff, and national council.

The leadership team includes Andrew Scheer as interim Leader of the Official Opposition, and Melissa Lantsman and Tim Uppal as Deputy Leaders.

The House of Commons of Canada is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 26, 2025, marking the opening of the first session of the 45th Parliament.