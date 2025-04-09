Duncan says he takes nothing for granted

Eric Duncan says he doesn’t take anything for granted, despite his popularity and the number of campaign signs posted across Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry.

The Conservative incumbent says he will campaign as though he was 500 votes behind.

With the redistribution of federal districts, this is the first federal election where both North and South Glengarry are united in the same riding of Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry.

Duncan said at an open house in Alexandria Sunday, that it was time for a change in Ottawa and that if the Liberal Party was to have another term in office, it would be “like asking an arsonist to put out his own fire.” He spoke of pursuing business opportunities with other countries, developing Canada’s natural resources and building pipelines through a national energy corridor.

The Conservative platform is to improve the cultural integration of immigrants into Canadian society, work on family reunification and tighten illegitimate asylum claims. Duncan also stated that Conservatives would fund treatment for 50,000 addicted people.

Duncan said that he plans to open a constituency office in Alexandria to offer services to all residents who need assistance. Additionally, when asked about the concerns residents have about development changes in North Glengarry and the potential for the battery storage facility, Duncan said that he would be doing his homework to research and ensure any development is suitable to respect and maintain the agricultural and rural lifestyle of the township.