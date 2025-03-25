Dupelle granted leave of absence

March 25, 2025 at 8 h 45 min
By Jason Setnyk
Councillor Maurice Dupelle has been granted a leave of absence. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

Cornwall City Council Monday granted an unpaid leave of absence to Councillor Maurice Dupelle, permitting him to be absent from municipal council meetings from March 25 through June 27, or until his earlier return.

The motion by Councillors Todd Bennett and Sarah Good arose from discussions held during the in-camera portion of the meeting. At the start of the public session, the interim clerk was asked to read the Rising Report from the closed session, which included the motion regarding Councillor Dupelle’s leave.

As previously reported in Seaway News, Councillor Dupelle has missed most council meetings in recent months, including the majority of budget deliberations. When Seaway News reached out to Dupelle in November, the inquiry received no reply.

