Dutch Ambassador Unveils New Plaque

Her Excellency Margriet Vonno, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Canada, attended a ceremony in Morrisburg on May 2. Held at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 48, the event marked the unveiling of a new historic plaque commemorating the SDG Highlanders’ role in the liberation of the Netherlands during the Second World War.

“I come from a small community like yourselves,” said Vonno. “I felt it was a great honour that I can be a part of this.”

Local jeweller André Pommier presented Ambassador Vonno with an SDG Highlanders brooch, the same design once gifted to Queen Elizabeth II.

The plaque will be installed in Morrisburg’s Dutch Meadows development. MP Eric Duncan and retired Lt. Col. William Sheering, who helped organize the event, spoke about the lasting ties between Canada and the Netherlands.

“This is a fitting tribute to members of the Glens who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom,” said Sheering.

The plaque was designed by artist Pierre Giroux and is part of the region’s growing walking tour.