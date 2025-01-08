Dyer Road work avoids expropriation

January 8, 2025 — Changed at 11 h 53 min on January 7, 2025
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
A potential obstacle has been removed in the plan to improve Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry County Road 22 (Dyer Road) between Maxville and Highway 138.

To accommodate the widening of the road, additional land is required. At the December council meeting, Ben De Haan, SD&G Director of Transportation Services, explained the counties have been working with three landowners to acquire the property. Two owners had been negotiating with the counties. But council had agreed to proceed with expropriation to secure the third. Since then, however, a deal has been reached with the third property owner.

The county roads department has had Dyer Road on its “to do” list for some time. A 2023 report found that the condition of the asphalt and drainage on the road is poor.

