Early morning fire

The Cornwall Fire Services responded to a duplex fire 228 Carleton Street earlier this morning at around 5 a.m.

No injuries have been reported. The second-floor tenant was not home during the fire and the lower unit residents managed to exit the building without incident.

A fire investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway, although early assessments seem to be pointing to careless smoking.

The Cornwall Fire Service would like to remind residents that careless smoking is dangerous and leads to several fire deaths every year. Smokers should never smoke in bed or when tired. They should also use large, deep ashtrays and never empty their ashtrays into the garbage.

The Cornwall Fire Service would also like to remind residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms and to have a fire escape plan in place in case of emergencies.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of smoke inhalation should call 911 right away. Symptoms of smoke inhalation includes coughing, coughing up blood or black mucus, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath and/or burning eyes.