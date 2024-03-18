Easter Pop-Up Market Hopping with Excitement

March 18, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Easter Pop-Up Market Hopping with Excitement
Lydia McIntosh, owner of Maudern Abode, holding a basket of decor eggs. Eggs are a spring symbol of renewal and new life. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

Cornwall, Ontario – Cornwall Square was “hopping” with excitement on March 9, as the Easter Pop-Up Market brought together over 20 vendors, offering a wide array of products and an opportunity to support local small businesses. Among the vendors was Maudern Abode, a locally owned home decor boutique known for its Canadian-sourced products and seasonal offerings.

Lydia McIntosh, the owner of Maudern Abode, shared her enthusiasm for the season: “Spring is a good time to revive, and a good time to refresh your space. Everyone comes out of hibernation, and it’s fun to add a pop of colour and fresh florals into your house or space.” McIntosh’s boutique is known for keeping up with current home decor trends and helping customers find that one piece that transforms their space into a home.

Shoppers browsed handcrafted jewelry, vinyl records from Buds Records, and more. The Easter Pop-Up Market was the perfect one-stop shop for Easter shopping.

