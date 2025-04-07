ECO Day returns Saturday

Eco Day 2025 is back for its fifth year, offering Cornwall residents a unique opportunity to explore and engage in sustainable practices Saturday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cornwall Civic Complex.

This family-friendly event focuses on raising awareness about environmental sustainability, with activities and exhibits that inspire eco-conscious living.

Eco Day has become a staple event in Cornwall’s journey towards a greener future, bringing together the community to share knowledge, explore eco-friendly solutions, and celebrate the steps being taken to protect our environment. Whether you’re interested in sustainable gardening, waste reduction, or learning about green technologies, Eco Day has something for everyone.

“Eco Day is a great chance for all of us to learn more about the small changes we can make to live a little greener,” said Mayor Justin Towndale. “This event helps people of all ages understand that it doesn’t take much to have a positive impact on the environment. Whether it’s learning about recycling, gardening, or how we can get around more sustainably, Eco Day is a fun way for everyone to get involved.”

Attendees can look forward to a range of activities, including community booths from local businesses, environmental organizations, and City departments showcasing their sustainable initiatives. Visitors can pick up free mulch and compost (remember to bring your own containers) and recycle small electronic waste at a designated drop-off area. The event will also feature live music, family-friendly activities, and a seed swap table to encourage local gardening and biodiversity. A hybrid transit bus experience will provide insights into sustainable transportation, including how to use the bike racks on City buses. Plus, attendees are encouraged to bring their bikes for a free safety check to ensure they are ready for sustainable commuting. Children can also take home free native seed kits to help raise awareness about the importance of pollinators in our ecosystem.

Eco Day 2025 offers a fun, interactive environment for participants of all ages to discover practical green practices and explore ways to take action in their own lives. From gardening tips to learning about sustainable transportation, there will be plenty of inspiration to spark local action.

Eco Day 2025 is organized by the City of Cornwall’s Environmental Services Department in partnership with local non-profits and businesses. For more information about the event, including a full list of exhibitors and activities, visit www.cornwall.ca