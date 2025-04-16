Ed Lumley passes away

Ed Lumley, a former Cornwall mayor, a former federal Cabinet minister and a prominent businessman, has passed away at his home in South Lancaster at the age of 85.

The gregarious Windsor native will be remembered as a respected public figure who stood tall on both the political and business scenes.

In December of 1971, Lumley, then 32, made history when he became the youngest mayor in the city’s history. He held the post until July of 1974, when he was elected Member of Parliament for Stormont-Dundas. In a move that would not be permitted today, Lumley decided to wear both hats for the remainder of that year, completing his term as mayor while also serving in the House of Commons.

The arena at the Cornwall Civic Complex bears the name of Lumley, who was named to the Order of Canada in 2014.

“Ed Lumley is known for his business acumen and concern for the public good,” read the citation when he was invested as a Member of the Order of Canada.

Holding several portfolios in Pierre Trudeau’s cabinet, Lumley was defeated in 1984.

He returned to the private sector. He served as vice-chairman of BMO Nesbitt Burns, was lead director of Magna International, and board member of corporations such as Bell Canada Enterprises, Canadian National Railway and Air Canada.

In 2006, he was appointed Chancellor of the University of Windsor.