Egg-cellent Time at Seaway Seniors’ Easter Market

April 15, 2025 — Changed at 12 h 27 min on April 14, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
By Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
Egg-cellent Time at Seaway Seniors’ Easter Market
Elizabeth Collymore and Kathy Riddell get into the Easter spirit at the Seaway Seniors Bunny Bake Sale & Market. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Seaway Senior Citizens Club welcomed the community to its Bunny Bake Sale & Market on Saturday, April 12, filling the clubhouse at 506 Pitt St. with the aroma of fresh baked goods, handmade arts, crafts, and friendly conversation.

The event featured bake tables, a Bunny Café, arts and crafts, a book table, and a silent auction. “We’re having our spring fundraising — it’s a bake sale and a craft and vendor market, and we also have a silent auction upstairs,” said Elizabeth Collymore, a member of the Board of Directors. “There’s over 26 items up there that people can bid on… something that’ll please everybody.”

Funds raised from the event will go toward supporting club programs and a new shuffleboard. “We’re also fundraising to get a shuffleboard, which will be a new activity, and we’re hoping to raise enough money for that,” Collymore added.

For Collymore and many others, the event was also a chance to celebrate the season. “I’m a fairly new grandmother and I’m looking forward to seeing my grandchild — as many people here are. Not everyone has family around at this time, so this is a great club for connecting with people.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local News

Power outage

Some 38 Hydro One customers in the Dunvegan area are without power. Hydro expects service to be restored by 4:45 p.m. today.    