Egg-cellent Time at Seaway Seniors’ Easter Market

The Seaway Senior Citizens Club welcomed the community to its Bunny Bake Sale & Market on Saturday, April 12, filling the clubhouse at 506 Pitt St. with the aroma of fresh baked goods, handmade arts, crafts, and friendly conversation.

The event featured bake tables, a Bunny Café, arts and crafts, a book table, and a silent auction. “We’re having our spring fundraising — it’s a bake sale and a craft and vendor market, and we also have a silent auction upstairs,” said Elizabeth Collymore, a member of the Board of Directors. “There’s over 26 items up there that people can bid on… something that’ll please everybody.”

Funds raised from the event will go toward supporting club programs and a new shuffleboard. “We’re also fundraising to get a shuffleboard, which will be a new activity, and we’re hoping to raise enough money for that,” Collymore added.

For Collymore and many others, the event was also a chance to celebrate the season. “I’m a fairly new grandmother and I’m looking forward to seeing my grandchild — as many people here are. Not everyone has family around at this time, so this is a great club for connecting with people.”