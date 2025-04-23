Eight convicted of Tobacco Act offences

Eight people were recently convicted in Cornwall court for offences under the Tobacco Tax Act, the Ontario Ministry of Finance has announced.

Mathieu Cameron-Lalonde, convicted of possession of 200,000 unmarked cigarettes for the purpose of sale, received a suspended sentence and a probation order.

Blake Merrett got a suspended sentence for possession of nine unmarked cigarettes.

James Rottier, found guilty of possession of 18 unmarked cigarettes, received a suspended sentence.

Patrick Charbonneau was fined $100 for possession of 109 unmarked cigarettes.

Charankan Kirubaharan, convicted of possession of untaxed tobacco and 6,000 cigars for the purpose of sale, received a suspended sentence and a probation order.

Justin Brabant-Piquette was levied a $175 fine for possession of 400 unmarked cigarettes.

David Delormier, convicted of possession of 230,000 unmarked cigarettes for the purpose of sale, got a suspended sentence and a probation order.

Steven O’Bryne received a suspended sentence for possession of 22 unmarked cigarettes.

The court also imposed a victim fine surcharge for each offence as required under the Provincial Offences Act.

Since January 2020, Ontario recorded 493 Tobacco Tax Act convictions yielding fines of more than 5.2 million, 32 jail terms, 76 probation terms, and five community service terms.