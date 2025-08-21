Eighth Annual Ride For Hospice

Eighth Annual Ride For Hospice
The Seaway Valley Riders before the 10:30 am departure. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

The Seaway Valley Riders hit the road on August 9 for their 8th Annual Motorcycle & Car Charity Ride, raising funds for Carefor Hospice Cornwall. Riders gathered at 1207 Second Street West before setting off at 10:30 a.m. for a scenic trip with stops in Alexandria and at Sol De Acapulco, returning for a free BBQ, live music from Dad Rock, prize draws, and a charity auction.

“This is our eighth year doing this,” said event president and organizer Mike Dagenais. “Just a bunch of friends getting together… we decided to pick a charity, and hospice was the logical one.”

The ride, supported by numerous sponsors, is part of year-round fundraising efforts that have brought in over $188,000 since its inception. “Everybody knows someone that’s went through the doors of hospice… when you know that, you know the care they get,” Dagenais added.

MPP Nolan Quinn thanked the Seaway Valley Riders on social media.

