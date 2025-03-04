Election results won’t end Rose’s advocacy

Jeremy Rose, the NDP candidate in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry (SDSG), finished third in Thursday’s provincial election, securing 12.4% of the vote (4,760 votes).

Despite the loss, Rose remains committed to advocating for key issues affecting local residents, including education and the skilled trades.

“Well, I knew we had an uphill battle,” Rose said to Seaway News after a live interview with Nick Seebruch on YourTV Cornwall. “I think I said from the beginning that we were doing our best to win hearts and minds and knew that with the snap election, that was going to be a challenge.”

During the television interview, Rose wore a St. Lawrence College (SLC) hoodie, a symbol of his connection to the institution where he graduated from the Automotive Power Technician program in 2015. SLC is currently facing deep cuts, with 40 per cent of its programs being eliminated and hundreds of staff facing layoffs. The Automotive Service apprenticeship program is being suspended at the Cornwall campus. Rose, now a licensed mechanic, expressed his concerns about the future of trades education.

“The course that I took was cancelled in a few rounds of cutbacks a few years ago, and as of right now, the block release, which is the traditional path to becoming a mechanic, is suspended,” he said. “These opportunities for people to get into the trades in Eastern Ontario are precious. St. Lawrence College is an important part of that opportunity for people, but I believe we can turn the corner because I know we have the need.”

During his campaign, besides Cornwall, Rose knocked on doors in communities across the riding, including Morrisburg and Lancaster. He found that many residents resonated with the NDP’s platform, particularly regarding healthcare, education, and affordability.

“A lot of people understood the NDP message — they can tell when they go to a hospital things aren’t the way they’re supposed to be, that everybody’s kids seem to be having a really hard time in school, that people are really concerned about the cost of living and the pressure of groceries,” he said. “These things resonated deeply with them. It was part of what really reinforced to me that I was on the right path, that I was saying the right message,” Rose reflected.

When asked about his future in politics, Rose acknowledged the emotional toll of campaigning but left the door open for continued public service. “I feel motivated. I want there to be change, but tonight I’m just going to spend some time with my family and focus on the people that matter to me,” he said.

Rose concluded by addressing his supporters: “Know that I hear you. I said that this would be a long-term conversation because I care. The things that I ran on — I didn’t run for opportunity, I ran because I believe in them in my heart. In any way that I find the chance to do so, I will continue to work for the things I promised.”