Elections Ontario Pushes Voter Registration at Cornwall Square

With Ontario’s upcoming provincial election set for February 27, 2025, Elections Ontario is ramping up efforts to increase voter participation. Marc Guay, Public Engagement Liaison for the electoral district of 102 Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry, set up an information booth at Cornwall Square near the food court on February 18 to help residents register to vote and learn about available resources. He spoke to over 50 people on Saturday.

“We are promoting Elections Ontario and the upcoming vote, getting the word out about different initiatives,” said Guay. “This includes the Ontario Register of Future Voters, where young voters aged 16 and 17 can sign up to be automatically added to the register when they turn 18.”

Guay also highlighted accessibility resources for voters with disabilities, including tools to ensure independent voting and information on locating polling stations. He directed residents to Elections Ontario’s website and mobile app for details on candidates, election dates, and advance voting locations.

In the 2022 Ontario provincial election, only 43.5% of eligible voters cast a ballot—the lowest turnout in the province’s history. More than half of Ontarians (56.1%) did not vote, allowing Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative Party to secure a majority government with support from only 17.9% of the total electorate. The Ontario Liberals, NDP, and Greens received 10.5%, 10.4%, and 2.6% of the total electorate, respectively.

To encourage participation, Guay has been reaching out to local high schools and reminding residents that they can visit the local returning office at Cornwall Square, open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for voter registration and election employment opportunities.

With vital provincial matters on the table, Elections Ontario’s message remains clear: registering to vote is the first step in making your voice heard. For more information, visit RegisterToVoteON.ca.