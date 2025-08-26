Emancipation Day Commemorated at Upper Canada Village

JASON SETNYK

Upper Canada Village hosted its Emancipation Day Celebration on August 1, 2025, commemorating the 1834 abolition of slavery in the British Empire and honouring the resilience, contributions, and achievements of Black communities.

The event, held at Crysler Hall, combined music, dance, and storytelling with moments of solemn reflection. Visitors enjoyed performances by the Sankofa Cultural Troupe, Rwandan Canadian singer-songwriter Empress Nyiringango, and the Ugandan drum ensemble Ngoma of Africa. Guest speakers included Cornwall Councillor Fred Ngoundjo, Dr. Clyde Ledbetter Jr., and Senator Bernadette Clement.

Senator Clement, bringing greetings on behalf of the Senate of Canada and Senator Wanda Thomas Bernard, reflected on the importance of recognizing Black history locally. “When I heard in 2023 that they were going to have a permanent exhibit celebrating Black history in this country, but in this region, I got in my car and drove here immediately,” she said. “I just had to be here to feel the power of that, to feel the representation that that brought to me and to others.”

Clement shared that she has lived in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry for 34 years and often visited Upper Canada Village without seeing herself reflected in its exhibits. She emphasized how meaningful it was to learn about local figures like John Baker, born enslaved in the region and later freed, and Bob Turner, Cornwall’s first Black recreation director and the first in Canada. “Those are stories that are important for us to know,” she said. “Suffered here too, contributed here too. You will see that when you look at that exhibit.”

Addressing the challenges of the present, Clement spoke of the anxiety young Black Canadians have expressed to her. “They wondered if they would be encouraged to speak about their stories, to lean into their identities for strength,” she said. “The solution that I have for that is to focus on the local… seek inspiration and strength in times where you may feel a bit anxious.”

Clement closed with a message of gratitude and perseverance. “We remain hopeful and committed to the work. We have all kinds of allies and friends who support us… we recognize Emancipation Day, the abolition of slavery in the British Empire, and here we recognize our local histories. We’re proud of who we are, and we stand together locally as communities because we’re strong… and we’ll still be here because we’re resilient.”

Councillor Ngoundjo echoed this sentiment, linking the day’s significance to the enduring call for justice. “I have a dream, I still have a dream,” he said. “The same dream that Martin Luther King Jr. had: A better world for our children, free of slavery, with love and opportunity.”

Alongside the performances and speeches, visitors explored cultural exhibits, watched the animated short film Black Soul, sampled African-inspired food from Solo Suyah, and browsed art, clothing, and body care vendors. The celebration also highlighted Upper Canada Village’s new permanent Black History Exhibit at Crysler Hall, which shares stories of courage, perseverance, and legacy in Eastern Ontario.

For Clement, the exhibit and Emancipation Day are both deeply personal and universally important. “Black history is Canadian history,” she said, “and it’s our local history too.”