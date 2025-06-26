Emard Bros. Celebrates 100 Years

JASON SETNYK

A century of service, family, and community was celebrated at Emard Bros. Lumber Co. Ltd as the Cornwall-based business marked its 100th anniversary.

Founded in 1925 by brothers Joe and George Emard, the company began as a modest door and window shop on Hazel Street. “They started it as a simple hardware store and contractor-type business,” said co-owner Chris Emard. “When we had to move in the ’50s, we brought the old office on skids to this farmland on Tenth Street. That’s where we’ve grown ever since.”

Now in its fourth generation, Emard Bros. is led by president and owner Morris Emard along with shareholders Chris, Andrew, Casey, and Hannah Emard. The company has grown from its 10,000 sq ft Cornwall store and 10-acre lumber yard to include locations in Ingleside and Morrisburg.

“Every generation made improvements,” said Chris. “We’ve grown staff, expanded into new communities, and always stayed committed to bettering our service.”

Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale praised the family’s lasting impact. “Cornwall wouldn’t be what it is today without Emard Bros. You’ve supported jobs, contractors, and countless community causes.”

South Stormont Mayor Bryan McGillis said the company has become “more than just a business-it’s a trusted partner.” South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad reflected on his own experience. “This is where we always shopped. The service and quality are second to none.”

To mark the milestone, Emard Bros. announced a $5,000 contribution to St. Matthew Catholic Secondary School’s Specialist High Skills Major program in construction.

“It’s about supporting the next generation in the trades,” said Hannah.

“Thank you to the City of Cornwall, our loyal staff, and everyone who’s supported us,” he added. “We’re proud to be part of this community.”