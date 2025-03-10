Emily Millar honoured with inaugural She Inspires award

March 10, 2025 — Changed at 9 h 13 min on March 10, 2025
By Jason Setnyk
Emily Millar (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall & Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated International Women’s Day by presenting the first-ever She Inspires Award to Emily Millar, a registered psychotherapist known for her work supporting youth mental health.

The award was presented at the High Tea event at the Cornwall Civic Complex. Martha Woods, Executive Director of the Eastern Ontario Training Board and Chair of the Business Excellence Awards, introduced Millar as a dedicated advocate for mental health.

“Today’s winner has devoted her career to advocating for mental health awareness and supporting the mental well-being of individuals, particularly young people,” Woods said holding back tears. “Her work has been instrumental in breaking the stigma surrounding mental health, and she has been a role model and source of strength to many.”

Millar, who has worked with children and teens for over a decade, developed her innovative MOOD Kits during the pandemic to provide young people with tools for emotional well-being. Now, she is preparing to launch an online program to support parents and educators in teaching mental health skills.

In her acceptance speech, Millar reflected on the importance of creating safe spaces for youth.

“If there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that children don’t feel alone when they feel in relationship, in safe spaces, and through the steady presence of those who believe in them,” she said. “Together, we are shaping a world where they can truly thrive.” Speaking about the significance of International Women’s Day, Millar highlighted the power of connection.

“It just feels so wonderful to be in a space with women who support each other, share their stories, and lift each other up,” she said. The She Inspires Award recognizes women in the community who exemplify resilience, innovation, and a commitment to making a meaningful impact.

