Empowering mother-daughter self-defense workshop

A community self-defence workshop aimed at empowering women and young girls is set for May 31 at Sacred Heart School, with all proceeds supporting Maison Baldwin House.

Organized in partnership with Street Safe Self Defence Training Company, the event was inspired by Sue Stewart’s daughter, Alex Brunet, who is heading to university this fall. What began as a personal safety initiative quickly grew into a fundraiser for women’s shelter Baldwin House.

“With my daughter going off to university this year, my husband and I realized how important it was for her to be equipped with the right tools to stay safe,” said Stewart. “It started with just wanting to help Alex and her friends, and it turned into something so much bigger. We’re proud to be working with Baldwin House and instructors Rob and Beth, who are generously donating their time.”

Alex, a Grade 12 student at L’Héritage Secondary School, said she’s excited to attend alongside her mother. “It’s a great way to learn new things and bring people together. I think this will definitely help as I move to Ottawa for school,” she said. Alex will study Psychology and Linguistics at the University of Ottawa, aiming to become a teacher.

The workshop is open to women aged 15 and up and includes training, lunch, and snacks. Tickets are $50 per person or $80 for a mother-daughter combo.

“At Maison Baldwin House, we recognize that knowledge is power—especially when it comes to personal safety,” said Baldwin House Executive Director Debbie Fortier. “We’re grateful to partner with Street Safe Self Defence to offer this reality-based, empowering training. It’s about building confidence and helping women navigate the world safely.”

Pre-registration is required. To secure a spot, e-transfer mbh@baldwinhouse.ca with “Self Defense” in the memo line.

For more information, contact Baldwin House or visit their social media pages.