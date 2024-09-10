Encore Education Open House Launches 2024 Fall Programs for Adults 50+

On Saturday, September 14 from 1:30 pm to 4 pm Encore Education will host an Open House to highlight its upcoming 2024 Fall semester at its location at 800 12th Street East in Cornwall (Knox – St. Paul United Church).

An award-winning, community-based, non profit organization, Encore Education has been delivering academic classes, seminars and information sessions for adults 50+ in the S,D,G, Akwesasne area since 1994. Encore’s dedicated team of instructors offer unique educational experiences that promote learning, social inclusion and community engagement. There are no educational prerequisites and no exams or grades. Many of the classes include discussion based upon the broad experiences of the instructors and participants. Sessions are conducted in a relaxed, friendly, and accessible environment. Computer-learning programs are interactive and are carried out in a lab.

Knowledgeable leaders conduct daytime courses and information sessions that cover a wide variety of subject matter. Classes include such topics as history, philosophy, travel, genealogy, music, financial management, computers/smart phones, etc., Artificial Intelligence, self-publishing, health and well being, security and safety for older adults, science and nature, photography, and much more. While courses are designed primarily for those 50 and over, adults of all ages are welcome to join in.

The Encore Education Team invites all curious adults who enjoy learning into their third age to drop by the Open House on Saturday, September 14 or to attend one of their upcoming local Library information sessions. They encourage meeting the team and discovering the pure fun of learning. For more information contact the Encore office at 613-937-1525 or visit their website at encorecornwall.com.