Engines Roar for a Good Cause

JASON SETNYK

Under sunny skies, over 400 classic and custom cars filled Lamoureux Park for the 3rd Annual Father’s Day Car Show, hosted by the Cornwall Road Warriors Car Club on June 15. The event drew car enthusiasts from across Ontario, Quebec, and northern New York.

“We couldn’t have asked for better weather,” said club president Christopher Sauve. “We’ve had amazing attendance, just like previous years. Some folks came from as far as Niagara Falls.”

The free, family-friendly event featured trophies, food trucks, vendors, a nearby splash pad, and live music by Radio Nova. Proceeds supported Open Hands Cornwall, an organization assisting individuals with developmental disabilities.

“Each year, we choose a different charity,” said Sauve. “We raised $10,000 in year one and $15,000 last year-hopefully we’ll do just as well this time.”

Among the standout vehicles was a 1922 Ford owned by Calvin McNamara. “I always wanted one because my grandfather had a Model T,” said McNamara, who now proudly shares the vehicle with his grandson. “I come every year. I love it here-it’s nice.”