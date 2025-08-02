EO Writers Festival Heads to Casselman

JASON SETNYK

The Eastern Ontario Writers’ Festival returns on Saturday, September 13, 2025, with free morning workshops and an afternoon book fair at the Casselman Public Library. Open to adults and teens 12+, the event offers skill-building sessions, networking, and author meet-and-greets in both English and French.

“This year is bigger and better,” said author and co-organizer Melissa Yuan-Innes. “It’s bilingual, it’s in Casselman, and people are going to have an amazing time-there’s even a violinist coming.”

The move from Cornwall to Casselman was driven by community interest. “The mayor of Casselman met with Emily Murray and expressed a desire to bring more literary events to town,” explained co-organizer and event founder Leah Lindeman. “We’ve doubled the space for workshops and authors-it’s going to be really big.”

The morning includes two workshop sessions covering topics like how to write intimacy in various genres, character development, and outdoor writing. In the afternoon, the Book Fair runs from 1 to 5 p.m. with 40 authors. “It’s a more intimate setting,” said Maya Lemaire, “with a chance to speak one-on-one with writers.”

Sophie Lafleche, now events manager, first volunteered behind the scenes last year. “I’ve been a writer since I was little, but the festival inspired me to finally work on publishing my first novel.”

For details and registration, visit Eventbrite or follow @eowritersfestival on social media.