EOHU Investigating Two Confirmed Cases of Measles in the Region

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is currently investigating two confirmed cases of measles in the region, the first since an outbreak began in the province last fall. The two cases, who are related, acquired measles during travel outside of the EOHU area and are currently in isolation. One individual is not vaccinated against measles. The immunization status of the other individual is unknown.

At this time, the risk to the general population remains low. The health unit’s investigation is ongoing and individuals who may have been exposed to these confirmed cases of measles have been contacted.

If during the course of the investigation, the health unit identifies possible exposure locations for which we are unable to directly reach potential contacts, the EOHU will communicate the information to the public.

“I am taking this opportunity to remind parents to make sure their children’s routine immunizations are up to date, as immunizations are the best defence against measles. If you or your child are not up to date on your vaccinations, please contact your health care provider to receive missing immunizations,” says Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the EOHU. “The measles vaccine is safe, effective, and greatly decreases the chances of catching measles and bringing it home with you.”

Measles symptoms

Measles is a highly contagious viral respiratory infection caused by the measles virus. Measles symptoms usually appear within 7 to 12 days after exposure but may take up to 21 days in some cases. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, white spots in the mouth, and red watery eyes that may be sensitive to light. A few days after the initial symptoms, a red rash develops on the face and spreads down to the arms and legs. The rash usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Symptoms last from 1 to 2 weeks.

While the initial symptoms are relatively mild in most cases, common complications include ear infections, pneumonia, and diarrhea. The most severe complications, while rare, include respiratory failure, inflammation and swelling of the brain, and death.

If you or a loved one develop symptoms, call your health care provider and notify them that you may have recently been exposed to measles. This will allow your health care provider to prepare for your visit and help protect others. If possible, wear a medical grade mask to the appointment. These instructions apply to all medical facilities, including your local emergency department.

If you don’t have a health care provider, please visit Health811 or call 8-1-1. You can also reach the East Region Virtual Care Clinic (ERVCC) at virtualcareontario.ca, or the EOHU at 613-933-1375 or 1-800-267-7120 Monday to Friday, from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

Check your vaccination records

Measles is a vaccine preventable disease. Check your vaccination records to ensure you have received measles-containing vaccines. The measles vaccine might appear on your records as “MMR”, “MMRV”, or “M”. If you have reported your immunizations to your health unit, you can verify them online by visiting www.eohu.ca/myimmunization.

In Ontario, children receive two doses of the measles (MMR) vaccine as part of the publicly funded routine immunization schedule. The first dose is given on or after their first birthday, and the second dose between the ages of 4 and 6 years old.

Individuals born before 1970 likely had measles as children and are generally considered immune. People born in or after 1970 are considered fully protected if they received two doses of a measles vaccine. Individuals who are unsure about their vaccination status are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.

If you or your child are not up to date on your vaccinations, please contact your health care provider to receive missing immunizations. Residents without a health care provider can also receive their routine immunizations at the EOHU.

