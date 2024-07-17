EOHU Partners With the Champlain Regional Cancer Program to Increase Access to Cancer Screening in EOHU Region

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is pleased to announce that it’s partnering with the Champlain Regional Cancer Program to provide more opportunities to access cancer screening through their Screening Outreach Program for people in the EOHU region who don’t have a primary care provider.

Through the new initiative, eligible residents who don’t have a primary care provider (family doctor or nurse practitioner) will be able to book appointments to be screened for cervical, breast, colorectal or lung cancer. Cancer screening is essential in the early detection and treatment of cancer or pre-cancerous changes, since treatment is most effective when it’s caught at an early stage.

According to Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the EOHU, this partnership will help address the low rates of cancer screening in the Eastern Counties and the high proportion of residents who don’t have a primary care provider. “Cancer screening is important for everyone, as it can save lives and suffering. Ensuring equitable access to screening programs is a public health priority,” says Dr. Roumeliotis. “We are thrilled to be partnering with the Champlain Regional Cancer Program to help ensure our residents have better access to cancer screening.”

EOHU area residents who don’t have a primary care provider can book an appointment online for a phone consultation with a nurse practitioner who will assess whether they are eligible for cancer screening. Eligible residents will then be provided with referrals/appointments for more in-depth screening and/or testing, including mammography, fecal immunochemical test (FIT), colonoscopy, or lung screening. Starting in the fall, cervical (PAP) tests will also be offered at some EOHU clinics for residents who qualify through the program. All screenings are free.

Residents who need assistance with booking an online appointment can contact the EOHU at 613-933-1375 or 1-800-267-7120. Residents who do have a primary care provider are not eligible for the program but are encouraged to discuss cancer screening with their provider.

It’s important to note that cancer screening is intended for individuals who do not have symptoms. The goal of screening is to detect cancer early, before there are symptoms. Symptomatic individuals should seek immediate medical attention through their primary care provider, a walk-in clinic, or an emergency room.

For more information on cancer screening and the Champlain Regional Cancer Program, visit the EOHU’s website at www.eohu.ca/getscreened.