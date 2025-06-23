EOHU Urges Caution as Heat Wave Hits Eastern Ontario

JASON SETNYK

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is warning residents to take precautions as high temperatures are forecasted from June 22 to at least June 24. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat alert for the region, which includes the five Eastern Counties.

While everyone is vulnerable during extreme heat, the EOHU notes that older adults, young children, people with chronic illnesses, outdoor workers, and those experiencing homelessness are at greater risk.

To reduce the chance of heat-related illness, residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity during peak heat, wear loose, light clothing, and seek out cool environments such as shaded areas or air-conditioned spaces. Never leave people or pets in parked vehicles.

Signs of heat illness include dizziness, nausea, rapid breathing, and dark urine. Heat stroke is a medical emergency-if someone is unconscious or confused with a high body temperature, call 911.

More information is available at www.EOHU.ca/heat or check local weather.