EOTB General Labourer Program Hits Capacity

The Eastern Ontario Training Board’s (EOTB) General Labourer Training & Employment program has officially reached full capacity, highlighting its growing demand among job seekers in the region. According to Kimberly Hamilton, Operations Manager at EOTB, the program’s success is largely driven by strong partnerships, effective outreach, and comprehensive support services.

“We are deeply grateful for the referrals from our partners and the engagement we’ve seen through social media,” Hamilton said. She noted that word-of-mouth recommendations from past participants have also been instrumental in filling slots. “We don’t just train job seekers and send them on their way; we provide ongoing job search support and essential wraparound services, such as covering transportation and daycare costs.”

Participants in the program gain critical skills aligned with local employer needs, including workplace safety protocols, equipment operation, basic construction, and maintenance tasks. St. Lawrence College plays a vital role in the success of EOTB’s program. Participants gain hands-on experience in the college’s carpentry and welding labs. This partnership ensures the program delivers high-quality, practical skills that align with the needs of local employers.

Participants also earn certifications in areas like Forklift Operation, Working at Heights, and CPR/First Aid, while developing essential soft skills like teamwork and conflict resolution.

EOTB plans to remain responsive to the needs of the workforce and employers by offering tailored training sessions in the future. “Our current project funding extends until 2026, so while I cannot yet confirm the specifics, there will definitely be another training session in the near future,” Hamilton added.

The program’s success also hinges on collaborative efforts with local employers and service providers, which ensure participants are job-ready and the curriculum remains relevant. Employers play a key role by offering work placements and providing feedback that refines the program.

For updates on future opportunities, job seekers are encouraged to stay connected through EOTB’s website and social media channels.