Espionage Orchestra Delivers Bond Classics

JASON SETNYK

The Port Theatre was packed on Thursday, July 24, as The Espionage Orchestra kicked off the Licence to Thrill James Bond Festival with sizzling concert that left the audience enthralled.

Performing iconic Bond music from across the decades, the 13-piece ensemble delivered standout renditions of themes from Goldfinger to Skyfall, with powerhouse vocalists Michael Hanna Sr. and Rebecca Noelle leading the way. “From the original James Bond theme song and From Russia with Love, through to the modern age of pop and rock icons like Jack White, Alicia Keys, Adele and others, The Espionage Orchestra took the boisterous Port Theatre crowd through sixty plus years of astonishing hits,” said festival organizer Nikolai Adams.

Adams praised the orchestra, led by Juno Award-winning trumpeter Ed Lister, as “a world class event that awed and amazed,” calling it “a perfect lead-in” to the rest of the Bond-themed festivities.

Originally scheduled for July 25 and 26, the movie nights for Thunderball and The Spy Who Loved Me have been rescheduled to September 5 and 6 due to illness preventing guest star Caroline Munro from traveling. The silver lining? Valerie Leon and Martine Beswick will now be joining Munro in September, giving fans the chance to meet three legendary Bond actresses.

“Thankfully, it will be an even more exciting event,” Adams said. “I will forever be grateful that they graced Cornwall with their top caliber spy stylings.”

Tickets already purchased will be honoured for the September dates, with refunds available for those unable to attend the new dates. Proceeds support the Children’s Treatment Centre.