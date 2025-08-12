Espionage Orchestra Delivers Bond Classics

August 12, 2025 at 14 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Comment count:
Espionage Orchestra Delivers Bond Classics
Rebecca Noelle and Michael Hanna Sr. singing on stage. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

The Port Theatre was packed on Thursday, July 24, as The Espionage Orchestra kicked off the Licence to Thrill James Bond Festival with sizzling concert that left the audience enthralled.

Performing iconic Bond music from across the decades, the 13-piece ensemble delivered standout renditions of themes from Goldfinger to Skyfall, with powerhouse vocalists Michael Hanna Sr. and Rebecca Noelle leading the way. “From the original James Bond theme song and From Russia with Love, through to the modern age of pop and rock icons like Jack White, Alicia Keys, Adele and others, The Espionage Orchestra took the boisterous Port Theatre crowd through sixty plus years of astonishing hits,” said festival organizer Nikolai Adams.

Adams praised the orchestra, led by Juno Award-winning trumpeter Ed Lister, as “a world class event that awed and amazed,” calling it “a perfect lead-in” to the rest of the Bond-themed festivities.

Originally scheduled for July 25 and 26, the movie nights for Thunderball and The Spy Who Loved Me have been rescheduled to September 5 and 6 due to illness preventing guest star Caroline Munro from traveling. The silver lining? Valerie Leon and Martine Beswick will now be joining Munro in September, giving fans the chance to meet three legendary Bond actresses.

“Thankfully, it will be an even more exciting event,” Adams said. “I will forever be grateful that they graced Cornwall with their top caliber spy stylings.”

Tickets already purchased will be honoured for the September dates, with refunds available for those unable to attend the new dates. Proceeds support the Children’s Treatment Centre.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Police Blotter August 12.2025
Local News

Police Blotter August 12.2025

FAIL TO COMPLY, UTTERING THREATS Cornwall, ON - A 38-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 11, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with undertaking and uttering…