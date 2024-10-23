Essential Caregiver Program Expands with Pilot in Cornwall

October 23, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 06 min on October 16, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Essential Caregiver Program Expands with Pilot in Cornwall
Standing in front of the Family Caregiver Centre at Cornwall Hospital: Judy Dancause (Manager of Volunteer Services, CCH), Joy Seguin (Essential Caregiver), Jason Samson (Director of Community Services & Hospice, Carefor), Amelie Gove (Patient Relations Advisor, SJCCC), and Gail MacDonald (Essential Caregiver). (Photo : Photo : Submitted by CCH)

The Great River Ontario Health Team, in collaboration with the Ontario Caregiver Organization, has launched a pilot program to expand the Essential Caregiver Program at Cornwall Community Hospital. This initiative, supported by Carefor and St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre, will offer caregivers vital education and personalized ID badges recognized across several local healthcare facilities.

“The Ontario Caregiver Organization attended a GR OHT project team meeting and presented on the Essential Caregiver Program. This sparked a conversation about caregiving and caregiver supports and led to the collaboration to expand the program at Cornwall Community Hospital into the community,” explained Tracy Crowder, Project Manager for the Great River Ontario Health Team.

The program aims to enroll at least 50 caregivers during its pilot phase, with hopes of expanding participation. Essential Caregivers will receive training in key areas, such as infection prevention and control practices, patient privacy, and hospital routines.

“The Orientation session at Cornwall Community Hospital includes patient safety information like hand hygiene, infection control practices, and more general hospital routines to assist Essential Caregivers when their loved one is in the hospital,” noted Judy Dancause, Manager of Volunteer Resources & Visitation at Cornwall Community Hospital.

This innovative program highlights the crucial role caregivers play in patient care, offering recognition, support, and essential training.

