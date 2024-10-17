Essential Tools for Navigating Online Risks

On October 8, 2024, the Social Development Council, in partnership with Victim Services of S.D.G. & A., Cornwall Police Services, Maison Baldwin House, and Beyond 21, hosted the “Secure Social Media” workshop at Beyond 21 in Cornwall. This event aimed to educate guardians and parents of adults with disabilities about the potential risks associated with social media, including human trafficking and internet exploitation.

Brianna Fontaine, Program Support Specialist at Victim Services of S.D.G. & A., emphasized the importance of addressing online safety, stating, “I will speak about our internet child exploitation program. People with disabilities and other vulnerable communities use the internet daily, so it’s important to stay on top of security and safety.”

Cornwall Police Officer Cst. Pat Huygen highlighted the growing issue of online crime, saying, “This is a constant issue. It doesn’t only affect vulnerable individuals. However, as technology continues to evolve, they may be more vulnerable to situations in which they could be exploited. Events like this create more awareness and give people the opportunity to make informed decisions to avoid being targeted.”

Amy Malyon, Executive Director of Beyond 21, noted the workshop’ssignificance for the community: “This type of information isn’t always readilyavailable. Guardians of the population we serve need extra guidance on how toprotect their adult children online. The more information parents and guardians have, the easier their job becomes.”

Melanie Boileau, Project Manager at the Social Development Council, spoke about the event’s collaborative nature, saying, “This is the fifth workshop we’re doing, and the collaboration between all our organizations is essential.” In addition, offering multiple ways to attend removes barriers. “We’re removing barriers by offering both in-person and virtual attendance options,” she explained.

As technology continues to evolve, workshops like this play a crucial role in empowering guardians to navigate the digital landscape safely for those they care for.