EV charging station proposed for Lancaster

April 23, 2025 — Changed at 14 h 31 min on April 17, 2025
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Mohammad Ehtesham and Farah Bano, from moev Energy, presented a proposal for an electric vehicle charging station in Lancaster at the most recent South Glengarry Township council meeting.

The company is hoping to partner with the township to permit charging stations, each with four ports, in the public parking area at Military Road and Collin Street.

While there are charging stations south of Highway 401, Ehtesham suggested that drivers prefer to be able to shop at the available amenities while their vehicles are charging. Lancaster has restaurants, a bank, pharmacy, and grocery store, and as Mayor Lachlan McDonald pointed out, it also offers cannabis shops.

Ehtesham believes that $500,000 to $1 million could be injected into the community’s economy, attracting more than 300,000 visitors who would spend at least 30 minutes in the village. If the deal is approved, opportunities for branding with local businesses exist and preferred rates could be offered to certain groups such as the township.

Township staff will examine the proposal further and report to council at a later date.

