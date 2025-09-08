Evening of Excellence Winners Announced

The Township of North Glengarry is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2025 Evening of Excellence Awards. Honourees will be recognized during the Evening of Excellence event on Thursday September 25, 2025 at the Glengarry Sports Palace. The newly rebranded Evening of Excellence ceremony is a celebration of North Glengarry’s greater community and the businesses and organizations who contribute to the continued growth and development in the Township.

Congratulations to the 2025 Award winners:

Citizen of the Year Award – Bernard McDonell

Community Service Award – Centre culturel Les trois p’tits points

Business of the Year – Alexandria Customs

Excellence in Agriculture – Just Farms

Youth of the Year – Glengarry District High School (GDHS) Boys and Girls Soccer Teams

Leader Under 40 (NEW) – Rebecca MacIntosh Champion of Culture and Heritage (NEW) – Ian MacLeod Lifetime Achievement Award – John Hope

Legacy Award – Home Hardware Alexandria

All are welcome to share in the recognition and celebration of our community champions. New to this year’s event, the Evening of Excellence will highlight progress made in the past year, including new businesses, upgrades at major venues, funding success stories, and other community updates. The evening will begin with cocktails at 6:00 p.m., followed by dinner catered by DGK Caterings. The ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $55 per person and can be purchased online. Tables of 8 are also available for purchase online.

Attendees are invited to purchase tickets in advance of the deadline of September 18, 2025.

The Township of North Glengarry also has several sponsorship opportunities available. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, or for more information about the 2025 Evening of Excellence, visit www.northglengarry.ca.