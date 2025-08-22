CENTRE LOCHIEL CENTRE 10th Birthday Party on Sat., Aug. 23 from 10am-10pm. Entertainment, games, food & drinks (cash only), door prizes. 20863 Lochiel Road, Alexandria.

MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB first meeting will be on Sept. 3 and the first Wednesday of each month after. Meetings are at 7 pm in Room 122 at the Centre Charles-Emile Claude, 146b Chevrier Ave. This is a non-profit social club for people interested in model railroading as a hobby. We do talk a bit about the History of Railroading and its future. Visitors are welcome. Contact cpatrick1@cogeco.ca.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY is offering free advanced training: Microsoft 365 for Workplace Efficiency. Starts September 2nd (5 weeks – evenings). Seats are limited – registration required. Call 613-932-7161, extension 2.

CALLING ALL SINGERS! The Seaway Valley Singers begin their Fall session on Wed., Sept. 3. Rehearsals are held every Wednesday evening at from 7:30-9:30 pm at the Christian Reformed Church in Williamsburg. All are welcome! More info at www.seawayvalleysingers.ca

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB Day Trip To Thompson Island Cultural Camp in Akwesasne – Wed. Sept. 10 8:15am-3:30pm. Pontoon boat ride, traditional Mohawk cooking class, medicinal plant walk and two traditional meals included. Tickets: 506 Pitt St. or call 932-4969 for info.

HARVEST BBQ and Indoor Market on Sat. Sept. 13, 10am-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Vendor tables available. Complete BBQ hamburger meal available for purchase.

GUITAR AND BELL BAND PRACTICE sessions with Paulette A starting Sept. 8 at Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: 932-4969.

OSGA DISTRICT TABLE TENNIS QUALIFIER at the Royal Canadian Legion, Cornwall on Wed., Sept 17. Gold medal winners in the 55+ and 65+ age categories; Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles will qualify to advance to the Provincial Games which will be held in Huntsville at the Deerhurst Resort February 3 – 5, 2026. All games will be for DOUBLES ONLY. To register or for info: Karen Cambridge at 705 760-0115 between Sept. 8 – Sept. 10. An OSGA membership is required to participate.

BID EUCHRE at Precious Blood Parish Hall Thurs., Aug. 28, and Sept. 11. Doors open at 6:00pm, games start at 6:30pm. Info: 613-931-1424.

BINGO is BACK at Precious Blood Parish Hall Wed., Sept. 3, and Sept. 17. Doors open at 5pm, Early Bird at 6:20pm and Bingo at 7:00pm. Hot dogs and refreshments available for purchase. See you there! Info: 613-931-1424.

BREAKFAST on Sun., Sept. 7 Knights of Columbus 5068 at Precious Blood Parish Hall 9am to 12pm. Free will offering.

THE ANNUAL LABOUR DAY CELEBRATION will be back in Lamoureux Park this year, on Mon., Sept. 1, from 11 am-2 pm. BBQ, entertainment, bouncy castles, competitions, prizes and everything is free. Come celebrate the hundred years of union activism that transformed Canadian workplaces. Info: Louise Lanctot at 613 932 1943.

ENCORE OPEN HOUSE Wed. Sept 17 at 1 pm at Knox St. Paul Church, lower level, 800 Twelfth St. E. Come on down for a sneak preview of Fall Courses-refreshments and light lunch. All welcome. Info: 613-937-1525

EAT DRINK DISCOVER – A RIVER INSTITUTE CELEBRATION AND FUNDRAISER. Enjoy regional brews, pizza and apps from Fraser Creek Farm, along with live music by Nick Seguin, a silent auction, and fun scientific discovery activities. Tues., Aug. 26, 5-8pm at 2 St. Lawrence Drive (River Institute Backyard). Tickets available through www.eventbrite.ca or email ccollard@riverinstitute.ca.

THE CORNWALL CENTENNIAL CHOIR invites you to join them in the fun and joy of singing in a group choir. If this was on your bucket list, now is the time to check it off! We have Monday night rehearsals starting Sept 8 at St Knox church hall at 7 PM. All range of voices are welcome.

ACOUSTIC GUITAR LESSONS and practices starting in September and offered at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt Street. Please call to register. Info: Paulette at 613-933-7474 or the club at 613-932-4969.

CORNWALL LEGION SENIORS CLUB Welcome back! Members Luncheon 12 noon on Thurs., Sept. 11 and 1 pm meeting followed by Bingo. New members are welcome. 55 years +.

SWINGING B’S MODERN SQUARE DANCE CLUB is hosting two FREE FUN NIGHTS. Fri. Sept 5th, Seniors Club 119 Pitt St. (back door) 7-9 pm & Fri. Sept 12th Knox-St. Paul’s United Church basement, 800 12th St. E. from 7-9 pm. No partner required, casual clothing and comfortable shoes. If you can walk you can square dance. Everyone is welcome, singles or couples. Fun, Fitness and Friendship to music in a non alcoholic environment. Lessons are progressive from September to April. More info Iris 613 937-3455.

ROTARY ‘MUMS FOR THANKSGIVING! Free delivery of plants to a local address of your choice -October 2- 6. Same price as past 10+ years per 6″ pot. We can also make arrangements for you to pick up your ‘mums from us if you prefer. Proceeds go to local community projects and support. Contact us at info@cornwallsunriserotary.com Order online at https://tinyurl.com/mums2025 or from any Cornwall Sunrise Rotarian.

LOVE TO STAY LOCAL Craft Club and Market with the Glengarry Community Creators. FREE arts and crafts and local vendors! The SunShiners Social Club – 26 Main Street S., Alexandria. 613-330-2877 https://www.facebook.com/share/19NVUT3htP/

DISCOVER THE POWER OF SELF-COMPASSION and learn how to treat yourself with greater kindness. Join award-winning author, speaker, and coach Betty Healey for a FREE workshop on Sept 9, from 1-4 p.m. at the Cornwall Public Library. To register, call Tri-County Literacy Council at 613-932-7161 ext. 4.

PARKINSON CANADA SUPER WALK on Sept 6-7 at RCAF Wing 424. This is the annual fundraiser for Parkinson Canada. Info or to register: 1-800-565-3000 or superwalk@parkinson.ca

WADDINGTON SUMMER CONCERT SERIES at the Island View Park in Waddington NY. Every Friday from 6:30-8:30 pm until August 22nd come experience a vibrant atmosphere of music and entertainment. Rain or shine. August 22, WCS season ends on a great note as always with returning favorite Northbound. This group of local guys never fail to delight with perfect renditions of pop, folk, and rock classics. Info: Waddingtonconcertseries.com and on WCS Facebook page.

LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE: Fun Darts on Mon. & Wed at 7 pm and Tues. at 1 pm; Euchre on Wed. noon; Jamming and Wings n Things on Thurs. 5:30 pm. Info and hall rentals: 613-938-0666.

CORNWALL KINSMEN FARMERS MARKET every Sunday from 10 AM to 2 PM at St. Lawrence College – rain or shine. Over 40 vendors each week

MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY SUPPORT GROUPS for people in Cornwall & district with a mentally ill adult child, sibling or spouse. Meet others who understand what you’re going through. In-person (Cornwall): monthly 3rd Thursday 6 PM. ZOOM: bi-weekly Tuesday 6 PM. Details: email rollercoaster.families@gmail.com or visit www.listentofamilies.ca

ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE CLUB invites players and partners to join the Club every Thursday at 12:30 at the La Fraternité Hall at 49, St Paul St. Hope to see you there.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on August 29th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Jane 613-861-8100.

ST LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Call 613-936-6060.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Tuesday; Band rehearsals Monday; Band practice Thursday. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5:00pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women living in Cornwall and SD&G counties. Make new friends and join in activities! Info: Henriette 613-330-9039

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099