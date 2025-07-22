Every Beat Counts: Defibrillator Donation Boosts Birthing Unit Safety

Seaway News

A popular men’s fundraising event has made a powerful impact on local healthcare with a donation of $6,000 towards the purchase of a new LP 15 Defibrillator for the Family Birthing Unit at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH).

Organized by Al Graham and his team, this amazing annual event known locally as ‘Shroomfest’, brings together men of the Metcalfe community for an evening of camaraderie and purpose, raising money for many local charities. Thanks to the generosity of attendees and sponsors, the 2025 event raised $168,200, and supported 48 charities this year! Their generous gift to the WDMH Foundation will support the purchase of a state-of-the-art defibrillator that will enhance emergency care for mothers and newborns.

“This donation is a testament to the strength and compassion of our community,” said Shannon Horsburgh, Clinical Manager of the Family Birthing Unit. “Having access to this equipment will ensure that we are even better prepared to respond quickly in critical situations, giving our tiniest patients the best possible start in life.”

The defibrillator will be used in emergency situations where immediate cardiac support is needed, providing vital assistance to both infants and mothers during childbirth. The total cost of the defibrillator is over $21,000, and this gift gives a huge start to the fundraising efforts to purchase the machine.

Brian Johnston, one of the event organizers, added, “We support causes that touch families – from youth to seniors. Knowing this equipment could save lives right here in our community makes every effort worthwhile.”

The WDMH Foundation expressed heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to the event, emphasizing that community support continues to play a crucial role in keeping excellent healthcare close to home. “Your support will help to ensure that staff have the tools they need in a crisis – and for that we thank you,” said Justine Plummer, WDMH Foundation Manager of Direct Mail & Events.

To chat about fundraising events for WDMH or Dundas Manor, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774- 2422 ext. 6172 orjplummer@wdmh.on.ca.