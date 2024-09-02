Everyone wins at Community Challenge

Beyond 21, a non-profit foundation providing day and weekend programs for adults with developmental disabilities, celebrated a victory in the first-ever Community Challenge baseball game against The Children’s Aid Society of Cornwall and SD&G. The event, held at Optimist Park in Cornwall, brought together participants from both organizations for a day of fun, camaraderie, and friendly competition.

Despite the heat, the players demonstrated exceptional sportsmanship and enthusiasm throughout the game. Beyond 21 emerged victorious with a close score of 11-9. The game was an opportunity for both organizations to strengthen community ties, make new friends, and share in the joy of the day.

Amy Malyon, Executive Director of Beyond 21, was delighted: “It was so great to see everyone playing together and encouraging each other. This game was a testament to the power of community and inclusion. I look forward to another game in the future!”

That sentiment was echoed by Rachel Daigneault, Executive Director of the CAS of Cornwall and SD&G: “Building strong community connections is vital to the work we do. Events like this provide a wonderful opportunity for us to come together, support one another, and create lasting friendships. We are thrilled to have been a part of this special day and look forward to continuing this tradition.”

In addition to the excitement on the field, the Optimist Club of Cornwall generously provided canteen services for the event, ensuring that players and spectators were well-fed and hydrated. A special highlight of the day was the celebration of a player’s birthday, marked by delicious cupcakes shared among all participants.

The Community Challenge baseball game was a significant milestone for both organizations, demonstrating the potential for meaningful connections through sports and shared experiences.

For more information about Beyond 21, visit www.beyond21.org or contact info@beyond21.org