Experience Fall Colours at RRCA’s Three Conservation Areas

Blazing into rich hues of red and gold, the Raisin Region Conservation Authority’s (RRCA) three Conservation Areas are providing plenty of picturesque hikes in eastern Ontario this fall.

“We typically welcome over 100,000 visitors throughout the year at Cooper Marsh, Charlottenburgh Park, and Gray’s Creek,” says Lisa Van De Ligt, RRCA’s Communications and Stewardship Team Lead. “Many make a point to visit in the fall as the trees start showcasing their autumn colours.”

Located along County Road 2 in South Glengarry, the Conservation Areas offer over 20 kilometres of nature trails to visitors from near and far. The trails are open year-round at no cost. Van De Ligt says each Area has something special to offer.

“Fall is a great time to observe migratory birds at Cooper Marsh, and at Charlottenburgh Park, dense birch forests with golden leaves catching the sunlight can create great photo opportunities,” she says. “At Gray’s Creek, our self-guided arboretum tour gives visitors a chance to get acquainted with dozens of native tree and shrub species.”

RRCA’s three Conservations Areas make up part of 1,985 acres of environmentally significant land conserved by the authority to provide recreation and eco-tourism opportunities, strengthen local tree cover, protect sensitive habitat, mitigate the effects of drought and flooding, and enhance the general health and resilience of local watersheds.

The conservation authority reminds residents that a public survey on a draft RRCA Conservation Area Strategy is currently accepting feedback from the public and can be accessed at rrca.on.ca.

For more information, and to access directions and a list of amenities at each conservation area, visit rrca.on.ca or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca.