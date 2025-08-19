Exploring the Region Just Got Easier

JASON SETNYK

A new regional tourism shuttle is hitting the road, offering locals and visitors a stress-free way to explore Cornwall, the SDG Counties, and Akwesasne.

See-Way More, founded by local restaurateur and former Tourism Development Officer Hassan Rafiei, officially launched July 28 with a mission to connect people to the area’s top attractions – from wineries and breweries to museums, flower farms, and historic sites – all aboard a 22-passenger shuttle bus.

“Our region has so much to offer – but it’s often difficult to experience it all without a car or the stress of planning,” said Rafiei. “See-Way More was created to connect the dots between the amazing experiences we have here and the people who want to enjoy them.”

The service offers one-day tours with rotating seasonal themes, midweek shuttles between Cornwall and Morrisburg, and private group bookings for custom experiences. Each trip includes welcome tote bags, local snacks or tastings, and itineraries featuring regional partners.

Full schedules and tickets are available at SeeWayMore.ca. “Whether it’s your first visit or your fiftieth, there’s always more to see,” Rafiei added.