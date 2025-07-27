Expressions of Love for Lee

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall residents gathered at Spinners Diner on Friday, July 18, for The Way of Lee, a heartfelt evening of slam poetry, poetry, singing, and collaborative art in honour of local community leader Lee Theodore. Organized by Brett Desrosiers, the event raised funds in support of Lee, who was diagnosed with cancer.

“Lee is a true Renaissance man,” said Desrosiers. “He’s a fantastic artist and an empowering slam poet. We wanted to create something that brings those two worlds together.”

Lee Theodore is a respected entrepreneur, storyteller, and consultant in Cornwall. Lee is admired for his dedication to diversity, economic development, and inclusive community-building. Lee, who was a partner in The Spicy Pearl from 2019 to 2021, was also named the city’s 2021 Citizen of the Year.

He is also a proud father and first-generation Canadian of Haitian descent.

Attendees were invited to share poems and stories. Between performances, participants used paint and stencils to contribute to a mixed-media art project celebrating Lee’s impact.

Artists and poets included Sarah Good, who shared a moving original poem; Jason Setnyk, who presented a poem and reflections; Jade Thompson, who performed an uplifting slam poem dedicated to Lee; and singer Ava, who provided a musical performance.

The evening was supported by Spinners Diner, Cornerstone Organics, Poptronic’s Kelly Bergeron, Miss D’s Creation, Linda Geisel (canvases), and volunteers. Healthy charcuterie boards were generously donated by Jaime MacRae and Matthew Lalonde of Cornerstone Organics.

“It takes a community to come together,” said Desrosiers. “And I am grateful.”