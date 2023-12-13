EXTENDED MALL HOURS, WHO’S COMING TO THE SQUARE, NEED A BOAT, PLUS

Did you know that Cornwall Square will be open later during the balance of the days before Christmas. From Monday December 11th to Friday December 22nd the mall will be open until 9:00pm. This will allow residents from Cornwall, SDG and Akwesasne extra time to find just the right gift for their loved ones.

Did you know that people’s response to this year’s Sparky Toy Drive has been very much appreciated by all concerned. The Cornwall Fire Department personnel will be coming to pick up the toys on the morning of Friday December 15th, that still leaves 2 more days to increase the number of toys donated for the Sparky’s Toy Drive here at Cornwall Square.

You need to know that The Square Marketplace has been very well received by the local and regional community who have visited The Square Marketplace and been pleasantly surprised by the number of vendors and the variety of products being offered. One can find divine baked goods, sinfully good fudge, hand made jewelry, specialty clothing and even bird seed. We at The Square Marketplace are super delighted with the group of vendors that have chosen our venue to display and sell their products. There are still 6 more Marketplace days to go before Christmas and you can be sure to find just the right gift at one or more of our vendors.

Did you know that the Cornwall Square “GIFT WRAP CENTRE” will be operating for the next 2 Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1:00pm to 8:30pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00am to 4:30pm in Arks Harvest location (the former Children’s Place) next to Santa’s set up. Arks Harvest volunteers will operate the GIFT WRAP CENTRE this year and proceeds from the gift wrapping will go to support Arks Harvest not for profit activities. A big thank you to Nikole and her team.

Did you know that the guessing and speculation continue. COMING SOON….. YES, SOON….. AS IN A FEW MONTHS. Stay tuned, just a bit longer, perhaps as early as next week?

Did you know that, should you be looking for a super special gift to hide behind the tree and surprise the family on Christmas morning, you may want to drop in at Suntan RV & Marine on the main level of the mall and pick up a pontoon boat or a little fishing boat?

Did you know that the Different Abilities store here at Cornwall Square can also provide you with an array of gift choices that you can put under the tree and put a smile on someone’s face as well as support the creative nature of the artisans crafting the items for sale at the Different Abilities store. It is worth a visit to the store to observe some of the items being made.

REMEMBER, SHOP INDOORS – SHOP CORNWALL – SHOP CORNWALL SQUARE – HO! HO! HO!