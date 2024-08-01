“Failed immigration policies:” Dev Centre president

The following is a letter from the president of the Dev Centre in Cornwall.

“Yesterday, we saw the first buses leave, either for Niagara or Windsor, leading asylum seekers to an uncertain future. It was heartbreaking to witness. This feels like a “rendez-vous manqué”, a missed opportunity for the private and public sectors to collaborate and enhance, even revolutionize, the current and deficient immigration process. The Dev Centre was an incubator for innovative ideas, and its abrupt closure represents a significant loss for everyone.”

On July 3rd, the Dev Centre, dedicated to providing comprehensive support and integration for asylum seekers, was filled with its usual hope and promise, bustling with activity and new beginnings. However, what began as an ordinary day took an unexpected turn with a single phone call. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) informed us that the contract would not be renewed. Although we always understood that the Dev Centre was a temporary solution established during COVID—and renewed due to the housing shortage—we were surprised by the decision, given that the housing shortage remains as severe as ever.

This unexpected news was particularly shocking, given that our integrated solution has been praised by numerous political figures, government officials, industry peers, and the highly respected United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). They all had one thing in common, they questioned why multiple centres of this kind were not being replicated worldwide. Since August 2022, the Dev Centre has been a centre of excellence in transition and learning for asylum seekers. More than just providing required accommodation and basic needs, it has offered a customized approach to assist asylum seekers throughout the immigration process, equipping them with the tools to succeed.

Strategically located in Cornwall, between Ottawa and Montreal and near a US border crossing, the Dev Centre is one of the largest centres in Eastern Canada. With 535 rooms, commercial kitchens, and 70,000 sq. ft. of meeting and classroom space, this facility has played a crucial role in governmental emergencies and large-scale evacuations for decades. Today, as Canada faces a significant surge in asylum seekers amidst limited resources, climate change, and geopolitical tensions, the Dev Centre was, is, and shall remain a pivotal force for mitigating humanitarian crises.

Our structured approach ensured that individuals were greeted in their native language and provided with essential care upon arrival. Our dedicated agents assessed each person’s immigration status and developed personalized plans to address their specific needs, facilitating a smoother integration process.

This model could have been replicated all across Canada, providing a comprehensive solution for asylum seekers nationwide. The effectiveness of our solution lay in close collaboration with community and surrounding stakeholders, a partnership that allowed us to provide better services:

Education: In partnership with TR Leger School and the Upper Canada District School Board, the Dev Centre offered free classrooms for children and adults. Children developed the skills needed to integrate into the Canadian school system, while adults acquired essential tools for successful integration into Canadian society. All learned English and French, as well as the role of women in Canadian society, providing them with a comprehensive understanding of their new environment.

Healthcare: We built an in-house clinic, investing over a million dollars to provide a full evaluation process, alleviating pressure on the already strained healthcare system. This included the participation of Dr. Max della Zazzera, an experienced Ottawa Panel Physician offering Immigration Medical Exams. Fluent in English, French, and Italian, he was completely devoted to Immigration Medicine.

Training Programs: We started offering a special course to fast-track the training and certification of Personal Support Workers (PSW). To date, 23 people graduated from this program.

Our model, which included free rent ($1), utilities, and maintenance for our partners, was unique and unparalleled. These collaborative efforts ensured that every person who crossed our threshold received warm support and personalized attention, essential for success starting a new life in Canada.

I have a question : If the Dev Centre provided such true benefits, why close it while keeping other hotels offering bare minimum service open? The Dev Centre is the only centre in Eastern Canada capable of accommodating up to 1,000 people, which could offer economies of scale that directly translates to lower costs per person and greater efficiency.

Despite accepting and respecting the government’s decision, we perceive a gap between their proposed policies and the current realities on the ground. We are genuinely worried about the future of immigration in our country. History has shown that when immigration is not managed effectively, it can lead to increased homelessness, another pressing issue plaguing our cities. This situation becomes a double loss instead of what it should be—a win-win for everyone.

In 2024, it is not acceptable that our shelters for vulnerable people are at full capacity and frontline workers bear the pressure of a system lacking the resources or the creativity to better support them. The solution does not lie in large urban hotels or city facilities like arenas or community centres, where individuals are left to navigate the complex immigration process and integrate into Canadian life without adequate support.

I am not sure the city, the business owners and the community as whole realize the impact of this decision on the overall ecosystem and the future growth and prosperity of Cornwall and its region. July 31st will be a significant date for many people, as over 70 employees at the Dev Centre will be laid off, not to mention the impact the centre’s closure will have on up to 200 indirect jobs.

A city’s mission is to care for its citizens, promote economic development, and preserve jobs. Unfortunately, the City has made very little effort in these areas so far. Nearly 50% (225 people) of the asylum seekers were actively working in Cornwall, either full or part-time. Now, most of them, having not secured housing, will need to leave on the next buses, disrupting their lives and the local workforce.

We are very proud of what we have accomplished in the past two years. We have helped and guided hundreds of people and families through this complex immigration process and have enriched Canada through a qualified workforce in sectors where labor shortages are critical.

From the beginning, we have been here to help. We accept and respect the decision to end the contract, but we will never stop advocating for our solution, which has proven its effectiveness even without being fully utilized. We remain ready to offer our expertise and support wherever and whenever needed. I believe in the resilience and potential of our country, and I am confident that together, we can build a brighter future for all.

Jean-Pierre Poulin, President, Dev Centre