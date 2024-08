A 27-year-old Cornwall man was arrested August 5 and charged with failing to provide necessities of life for a child, reports the Cornwall Police Service.

The man was charged with failing to provide the necessities of life for his daughter. The man was later released and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 10. His name was not released to protect the identify of the victim in the matter. Police did not provide any information on the condition of the victim nor the age of the victim.