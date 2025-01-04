False alarm on the St. Lawrence

Cornwall Fire Services responded to several reports January 3 of a possible capsized vessel on the St. Lawrence River. “Our marine unit was promptly deployed, and we worked in close partnership with the RCMP, Cornwall Police

Services, Cornwall SDG Paramedic Services, Akwesasne Mohawk Police, Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department and CBSA as part of a unified command operation,” says the department.

Marine units and shore-based firefighters conducted several thorough searches but did not locate any signs of a vessel in distress.

Cornwall Police located the vessel in question and determined that it did not require assistance.

There was a significant presence of emergency vehicles at the RCAF boat launch and on the North Channel Bridge for several hours during the operation. Cornwall Fire Services wants to reiterate that there were no injuries, and the report of a capsized vessel was unfounded.

“We extend our gratitude to the Seaway International Bridge Corporation for their valuable assistance during this incident. I want to thank all our firefighters and emergency personnel who responded to this incident, although the report turned out to be unfounded the inter-agency cooperation further demonstrates the commitment we all

have for the safety of our residents,” said Incident Commander, Platoon Chief Bryan Ward.