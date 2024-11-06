Families Flock to Trunk or Treat

The Optimist Club of Cornwall once again brought Halloween spirit to Lamoureux Park with its annual “Trunk or Treat” Halloween in the Park event. Held on Thursday evening, October 31, the event attracted an estimated 700 families and children who came out for a safe trick-or-treating experience. Children dressed in costumes ranging from Beetlejuice to Spider-Man, while local businesses joined the fun, also dressing up and distributing candy.

“We gathered different businesses to join us,” said Roger Desjardins, Optimist board member and event coordinator. “Every business has their own candy, and I told them to aim for about 700 kids… I just love seeing the kids smile.”

Among the vendors was Carol Sauve, founder of CAPE, who encouraged kids to recycle their Halloween costumes for the event in April. “I just love Halloween—witches, goblins, trick-or-treaters—everything! It’s my favorite time of the year,” she shared while dressed as a sorceress.

One of the evening’s highlights was five-year-old Tilly, dressed as Beetlejuice. “I’m Beetlejuice! I love my costume,” she said excitedly, adding that she was most thrilled about “all the candy!”

The park was filled with festive music, including hits like “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” from Beetlejuice and a song from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, making it a memorable Halloween celebration on a warm, windy day.